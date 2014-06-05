Glass Chair Mats from Clearly Innovative Home and Office Products Are Now Better Than Ever

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Clearly Innovative Home and Office Products, a company that is devoted to offering top quality products that are meant to solve everyday problems, has just announced that they have made some improvements to their immensely-popular glass chair mat. Instead of a slightly rounded mat corner, the glass mats now feature a 3-inch corner.



For people who sit at computers all day long at work or at home, the office chair mats from Clearly Innovative do more than help them move their chair with ease. As a series of newly-posted customer testimonials attest, the chair mats can also have a positive impact on both back and joint pain.



For example, as Adam Haining wrote in his review, the glass chair mat he purchased from the San Clemente, Calif. area company has made a world of difference for him.



Like many other people, Adam spends a great deal of the day in front of his computer. Although he is young, healthy and not overweight, the hours spent sitting in a chair began to take a toll on his back. After he started to experience back pain, Adam tried different approaches to feel better—including buying a more expensive chair and changing from working on carpet to a hard floor.



It wasn’t until Adam purchased a glass chair mat from Clearly Innovative that he found the back-pain free solution he was looking for.



“The glass chair mat is wonderful,” Adam wrote in his review, adding that it is so durable and well-made, he knows he’ll never need to purchase another one.



“My chair doesn't sit crooked and this has relieved me of back pain. My brand new carpet is protected from the damage that plastic chair mats cannot prevent. This is a wonderful product.”



In addition to helping peoples’ backs feel better, the attractive glass chair mats from Clearly Innovative are made from 25 to 30 percent recycled glass. The patented product is the only glass chair mat with beveled edges. The company, which also offers high quality glass table tops, strives to create products that are not only functional but also eco-friendly. Unlike other floor mats that can turn yellow and crack over time, the glass floor mats from Clearly Innovative are as tough as they are attractive and will last for years.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Clearly Innovative Home and Office Products is welcome to visit their user-friendly website; there, they can read about their top-quality products.



About Clearly Innovative Home and Office Products

Clearly Innovative Home and Office Products (CIHOP) has one key mission: to imagine better solutions and present the results to its clients. The company is fully dedicated to researching, sourcing, developing, and marketing products that solve their clients’ problem better than other products. One example is a soon to be released wall-mounted, affordable glass dry erase board. For more information, please visit http://www.glasschairmats.com