Glass Fabricators, Metal Finishing & Tube & Tubing Manufacturers Added to ILG

Industrial & Metal Finishing Services



Hose, Tube & Tubing Manufacturers



Glassworks & Glass Fabricators



Industrial Leaders said the company's new metal and industrial finishing directory has over 120 additional job shops to select from specializing in surface finishing services of metals, wood, plastic and other materials. The company said such services include passivation, electro finishing, painting & coating, priming, surface preparation and other solutions to finish, beautify, protect and aid in a variety of materials. Maria Santos, spokeswoman for the company said 147 manufacturers of hose, tube and tubing products have also been added to the company's growing marketplace. According to Santos, the tubes are available in stainless steel, copper, aluminum, nickel alloy, Monel®, Inconel® and exotic allows. The hoses are available in a variety of steels, PVC and rubber. Santos said IndustrialLeaders.com now publishes the third largest independently owned glass fabrication directory online today with offerings from hundreds of glass blowers and fabricators in the United States, Canada, UK, Europe and Asia.



Glass fabricators, tube manufacturers and industrial/metal finishing shops can submit their company listing for international exposure at www.IndustrialLeaders.com.



About Industrial Leaders

Founded in 2003, Industrial Leaders is a publisher of over 192 specialized industrial directories as well as several B2B marketplaces, forums, buying guides, social networking sites and other resources for the manufacturing community. The company focuses primarily on promoting U.S. manufacturers worldwide. Domestic and foreign companies looking to purchase industrial supplies, equipment and machinery utilize the site to locate suitable suppliers in the United States serving national and international markets at http://www.IndustrialLeaders.com