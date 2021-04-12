New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) market is forecast to reach USD 4.41 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. GFRG is widely used in construction applications. GFRG applications include columns, moldings, ceiling, light coves, medallions, domes, capitals, fireplace surrounds, and custom shapes. Examples of applications where the GFRG cannot be used include fountains and swimming pools because of its weakness against moisture. GFRG is considered an architectural material that can be used to improve the decorative quality of its environment. Typical construction applications where it is used include residential construction, office construction, and commercial construction, such as casinos, hotels, and theaters. GFRG is available in several forms, like panels, parts, or as a powder. Panels are considered to be the most widely used form of GFRG.



GFRG offers several advantages. The most crucial benefit of using gypsum is its flame-retardant nature because it is a mineral and does not burn. Besides, it acts as a thermal regulator when exposed to a flame and protects the materials for short periods. GFRG can be used for both exterior and interior decoration of buildings. The applications in these two cases can vary considerably in number and depend on customer requirements.



On the other hand, GFRG also has certain drawbacks. For example, its price is higher due to the relative complexity of the manufacturing process. The GFRG also lacks ductility; it is, therefore, likely to break. Its weak weather resistance is also a problem that can potentially lead to higher use of GFRG in the interior section of a building, compared to the exterior section of the building.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1772



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Type X segment is expected to remain the largest and most dynamic segment of the market over the forecast period. Type X is the most used material because it is readily available and economical, and can tolerate resistance to high temperatures.

The interior segment leads the market and is expected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. GFRG is cost-effective and readily available, which in turn stimulates its increased use in load-bearing walls, partition walls, and other interior applications in residential and non-residential construction.

The non-residential construction segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to remain the dominant segment over the forecast period due to its extensive use in hospitals, offices, airports, gymnasiums, auditoriums, cinemas and museums.

Asia-Pacific is expected to post the most robust growth over the forecast period due to rapid growth in the construction and transportation sectors. The growth of the construction industry in Asia-Pacific presents significant opportunities for manufacturers to meet demand. The development of public infrastructure, in particular in India and China, should have a positive impact on the growth of the gypsum reinforced with fiberglass market.

Key participants include Saint-Gobain Gyproc, Knauf Danoline, Georgia-Pacific, American Gypsum, Formglas, Chiyoda UTE, Gillespie, Stromberg Architectural, Owens Corning, and National Gypsum Company, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum market on the basis of Type, Application, End-Use, and Region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Type X

Type C

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



External

Internal



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Non-Residential

Residential



Browse Complete Report "Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/gfrg-glass-fiber-reinforced-gypsum-market



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



………….



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers



9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis



9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions



9.4. Market positioning



9.5. Strategy Benchmarking



9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. Saint-Gobain Gyproc



10.1.1. Company Overview



10.1.2. Financial Performance



10.1.3. Technology Insights



10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.2. Knauf Danoline



10.2.1. Company Overview



10.2.2. Financial Performance



10.2.3. Technology Insights



10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.3. Georgia-Pacific



10.3.1. Company Overview



10.3.2. Financial Performance



10.3.3. Technology Insights



Continued……….



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1772



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum market and its competitive landscape.



Browse Related Reports –



Surgical Navigation Systems Market Size



Neuroprosthetics Market Demand



Clinical Laboratory Market Share



Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Growth



Teleradiology Market Research Report



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com