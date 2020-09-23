New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- Rapid industrialization and the growing need for energy saving in residential applications are the drivers for the growth of the market.



The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) market is forecast to reach USD 4.41 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. GFRG is widely used in construction applications. GFRG applications include columns, moldings, ceiling, light coves, medallions, domes, capitals, fireplace surrounds, and custom shapes. Examples of applications where the GFRG cannot be used include fountains and swimming pools because of its weakness against moisture. GFRG is considered an architectural material that can be used to improve the decorative quality of its environment.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



Market Size – USD 2.66 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends – High demand from emerging economies.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Saint-Gobain Gyproc, Knauf Danoline, Georgia-Pacific, American Gypsum, Formglas, Chiyoda UTE, Gillespie, Stromberg Architectural, Owens Corning, and National Gypsum Company, among others.



The Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum industry is segmented into:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Type X

Type C

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



External

Internal



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Non-Residential

Residential



Regional Outlook of Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum industry

Analysis of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



