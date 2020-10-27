Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The Glass line Equipment Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



Glass line equipment market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 9.28% during 2018 - 2023



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Glass line Equipment Market: Pfaudler Internatonal, DE Ditrich Process Systems, Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd, Zibo Taiji Industrial Enamel Co., Ltd, Buchiglasuster, THALETEC GmbH, Stnadard Glass lining technology, Sigma Scientific Glass Pvt. Ltd, SGT Glass-Lined Equipment Co., Ltd, 3V Tech, JIANGSU YANGYANG Chemicals Equipment manufacturers co.ltd.



GMM Pfaudler to acquire majority stake in the global business of Pfaudler Group



20th August 2020: GMM Pfaudler Limited ("GMM" or "Company") today announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in the global business of its parent, the Pfaudler Group ("Pfaudler") from the private equity firm Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Fund VI ("DBAG"). As per the agreements, GMM (directly and through its subsidiary Mavag AG) and the Patel family will acquire, a 54% and 26% equity stake respectively in the Pfaudler Group. DBAG will continue to retain the balance 20% stake. The consideration for the 54% stake acquired by GMM, which is expected to be around USD 27.4 million, will be funded by the Company through a mix of internal accruals and debt. Pursuant to the acquisition, GMM shall become the ultimate holding company with the entire business of Pfaudler being consolidated into the Company. The Company will have a consolidated revenue of Rs. 20bn. and EBITDA of approximately Rs. 2.5 bn.



GMM Pfaudler inaugurates Glass Lined Equipment manufacturing facility



October 7, 2020: Located at Nacharam, Hyderabad-GMM Pfaudler had acquired De Dietrich Process Systems India's (DDPSI) Glass Lined Equipment manufacturing facility in Hyderabad on the 01 July 2020. This state of the art facility, located at Nacharam Industrial Estate, is spread across an area of 6 acres. This facility was formally inaugurated on 6 October 2020 signaling GMM Pfaudler's long term commitment towards meeting the demands of its ever-increasing customer base.



In addition to this facility, GMM Pfaudler also operates two facilities in West India, one at Karamsad, Gujarat and the other at Pune, Maharashtra.



GMM Pfaudler to acquire De Dietrich's glass-lined equipment making facility at Hyderabad for €6.25 million



July 02, 2020: GMM Pfaudler Ltd (GMMP), a leading supplier of process equipment to the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, has entered into an agreement with De Dietrich Process Systems India for acquiring its glass-lined equipment manufacturing facility at Hyderabad for €6.25 million.



The facility is located at Nacharam Industrial Estate in Telangana and is spread over 6 acres. A consideration of €6.25 million will be paid for the proposed transaction subject to completion of the final due diligence and other documentation. GMM Pfaudler's board has also given an in-principle approval for setting up a greenfield manufacturing facility for glass lined equipment in Hyderabad subject to the receipt of the relevant approvals, the company informed the exchange.



Key Market Trends



A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Glass line Equipment Market. The report has been analysed By Equipment Type (Glass Line Reactors, Agitators, Dryers, Heat Exchangers, Storage Tanks, Kilo Lab Unit, Nutsche Filters, Pipes, Others), By Glass Material Type (WWG Glass, Pharma Glass, Polyglass, pH Sensitive glass, Abrasion Resistant Glass, Others) and By End User Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Fertilizers, Food & Beverage, Others). The report assesses the regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World - Middle East, Africa and also the country analysis of US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India and South Korea. The market of glass line equipment has been assessed for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Glass line Equipment Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



