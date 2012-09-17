Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Little Rock area glass specialists Glass Pro is known for offering major values to their valued customers. This has meant cheap windshield replacements, insurance windshield specials, discounts on auto glass repair and replacement and numerous other values since their inception in Little Rock. Now Glass Pro has announced an all new gift card giveaway targeting new and returning drivers. This giveaway is on top of the existing low prices and numerous specials Glass Pro is always glad to offer Little Rock drivers.



Glass Pro encourages any and all Little Rock area motorists with any auto glass needs to stop into the 5624 South University Avenue, Little Rock Glass Pro shop to take advantage of both the existing values and the new gift card reward. Glass Pro always offers 50% discount windshield costs compared to standard market value. In addition to cheap windshield replacements, Glass Pro offers the best in mobile auto glass repair and mirror replacement services. Now drivers who get any of these, or any other, auto glass services performed at Glass Pro will receive a $25.00 gift card for Restaurants.com as a reward. This card is redeemable via Restaurants.com for a wide range of values at participating Little Rock area restaurants. For more information on Glass Pro Little Rock and this outstanding giveaway click here.



“I got into a scrape this summer and needed two windows replaced. I called around and Glass Pro offered the lowest rates I could find anywhere in Little Rock. I brought the car down expecting it to take the weekend like some shops suggested it would and they had me in and out over a long lunch. I couldn’t believe it. Thanks Glass Pro!” –Laurie Cambridge