Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Glass Masters, the premiere auto glass specialists in Pensacola, are offering two gift card rewards options for drivers this fall. Glass Masters is well known in Pensacola for specials discounts and outstanding rewards like this one on home replacement glass, auto glass services of all types and numerous glass related services. They are now offering two separate gift card rewards as a means to both attract new drivers and reward drivers who favor their already existing service. These rewards are in addition to the savings Glass Masters always offer the Pensacola community in terms of discount windshields, wiper specials and window motor repair discounts.



Glass Masters of Jacksonville offer deep discounts on a wide variety of auto glass products and services. 50% discount windshields and a service that Pensacola drivers consider fast, friendly and effective. Glass Masters is now offering drivers who come in to the 7997 Pensacola Boulevard, Pensacola Glass Masters location for auto glass services a $25.00 gift card for Restaurants.com. This card is useable at the Restaurant.com website for values at many Pensacola area restaurants. Additionally Glass Masters is offering a $20.00 gift card for drivers getting a coverage windshield replacement. Glass Masters is offering these values as well as values on windshield replacement glass, auto glass installation of all types and insurance specials. For more information on this Gift Card Giveaway click here.



“Glass Masters does the fastest windshield installation I’ve ever seen. I was in and out of the shop on my lunch break. My dealership takes three days at the minimum. Glass Masters saved me some money as well! Thanks Glass Masters!” –Dee Mercer