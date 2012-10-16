Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Glass Masters, the premiere auto glass specialists in Baton Rouge, are offering a brand new customer rewards gift card. Drivers who come to Glass Masters for auto glass services are now eligible to take home a $25.00 gift card. Customers who need to replace auto glass, have auto glass installed or repaired or even need simple auto glass services like window tinting are all able to take home this $25.00 value. This is an extra reward on top of the already low rates on auto glass replacement, repair and installation services. Glass Masters offers 50% discounted windshields, guaranteed low rates on new windshield installations and a wide range of discounts, specials and auto glass services and this rewards card can be combined with any of them.



Glass Masters invites all Baton Rouge area motorists to visit their 754 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 location and receive this $25.00 gift card for Restaurant.com when receiving any auto glass service. The gift card itself is redeemable at Restaurants.com for discounts, coupons and meals at a variety of Baton Rouge area restaurants. Glass Masters is presenting this gift card reward to new and returning Baton Rouge drivers who have to replace auto glass entirely or simply have some minor glass work done. For more information on Glass Masters Baton Rouge click here.



“Glass Masters comes out and does my home, car and boat glass all at once. I’m pretty hard on glass but Glass Masters isn’t hard on my wallet.” –Joe Desormeaux