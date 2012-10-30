Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- Glass Masters auto glass specialists have recently launched a new customer rewards campaign for Dundalk area drivers. Glass Masters is offering a $25.00 value gift card to drivers who come in for any of Glass Masters low cost auto glass services. Glass Masters is well known to Dundalk area drivers for low rates, numerous specials and a fast response on emergency auto glass replacement. Glass Masters has consistently offered deep discount windshields, insurance specials and low cost glass replacement and repair services for several years. This new gift card promotion is the most recent example of the value that Glass Masters continues to offer to Dundalk area drivers.



Any driver who uses Glass Masters 790 Merritt Boulevard, Dundalk, MD 21222 location for any auto glass services will be eligible for this $25.00 value gift card. This is compatible with the numerous specials, discounts and low cost services Glass Masters also offers Dundalk area drivers. The current gift card reward is a $25.00 value Restaurants.com gift card. This card allows customers to redeem it at Restaurants.com for a wide range of options at participating Dundalk area restaurants. Glass Masters is offering this gift card reward to give all drivers, new and returning, an added value with any glass service. For more information on Glass Masters, Dundalk click here.



“I called Glass Masters for an emergency auto glass replacement. They met me on the highway and had my replacement windshield in place in under an hour. After an extra a half hour drying time I was back on the road no worse for wear than I was before the damage. Thanks Glass Masters!” –Eric Robinette