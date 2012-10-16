Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Glass Masters, the premiere automobile glass replacement specialists in the Indianapolis area, have unveiled a new gift card reward promotion. Drivers receiving any auto glass services performed by Glass Masters are eligible for this $25.00 value gift card. This gift card reward is compatible with any of the already discounted 50% windshields as well as other auto glass sales, specials and discounts that Glass Masters offers Indianapolis are drivers. Glass Masters offers numerous specials regularly to the Indianapolis community and regularly announce this type of gift card reward for both returning and new customers.



Glass Masters is offering this gift card reward to drivers having any auto glass services performed at the 5353 West 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46254 store. This gift card reward is a $25.00 value card for Restaurant.com. It is redeemable at the Restaurant.com website for values at numerous participating Indianapolis area restaurants. Glass Masters offers several other discounts and free services to the local community. These include free instant auto quotes, insurance windshield specials and low price mirror repair and guaranteed low rates on automobile glass replacement. For more information on Glass Masters Indianapolis click here.



“Glass Masters was fast, cheap and made me feel very at ease in their store. It was easy to find and they had me in and out in one day. While I was there I wasn’t shuffled off or left to wait for hours. The team kept me posted and got done quite a bit faster than they, or I expected. I’ll be back if I ever have another glass crack.” –Marylou Chambers