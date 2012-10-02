Richland, MS -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- Glass Masters, premiere auto glass specialists for the Jacksonville area, have unveiled a brand new promotion. Customers having any auto glass service performed by Glass Masters are eligible for a $100.00 gift card for Restaurant.com. That means any of the already low priced and discounted services Glass Masters offers makes a customer eligible for this outstanding reward. Glass Masters is well known around the Jacksonville community for deep discounts on home glass, auto glass and any other glass repair, replacement or installation services. This reward promotion is designed to reward their existing customer base as well as attract new customers.



Glass Masters offers numerous specials and opportunities for savings. These include 50% off windshields and most auto glass, insurance specials and low rates on new glass, auto replacement glass and mobile glass service. Glass Masters offers an instant auto glass quote online to ensure drivers that they offer the lowest prices. This $100.00 Restaurant.com gift card reward is available to any driver who stops into the 7619 Lem Turner Road, Jacksonville location for glass services and is redeemable at Restaurant.com for a variety of Jacksonville area restaurants. For more information on Glass Masters of Jacksonville click here.



“Glass Masters has fixed just about every piece of glass I can think of. My Truck, my daughter’s car, my boat and my RV have all had cheap work done in my driveway by Glass Masters.” –Albert Clemens