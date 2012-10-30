Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- Auto Glass Masters, Lanham area auto glass specialists, have recently announced a brand new customer rewards promotion. Auto Glass Masters are offering Lanham area motorists the opportunity to earn a $25.00 value gift card for having any auto glass service preformed at their 7911 Annapolis Road, Lanham, MD 20706 shop. Auto Glass Masters are known for offering 50% discounts on windshields and a low price guarantee for any make or model of windshield replacement. They are also currently offering insurance glass replacement specials and windshield wiper replacement specials. The new gift card customer reward is available for drivers taking advantage of existing deals already available from Auto Glass Masters.



Auto Glass Masters offer a fast, friendly and efficient automotive replacement glass service. Values like this $25.00 gift card and a free online instant quote are standard for Auto Glass Masters. This giveaway is for a $25.00 Restaurants.com gift card which is redeemable at the Restaurants.com website for a wide range of values in Lanham area restaurants. Auto Glass Masters are offering this gift card to current customers and to drivers visiting for the first time. Any auto glass services including automotive replacement glass, windshield repair or full windshield replacement qualifies a customer to receive for this gift card reward. For more information on Auto Glass Masters of Lanham click here.



“I park on the street pretty regularly so the occasional chip, scratch and gouge are facts of life for me. Auto Glass Masters has consistently charged me the best rates in Lanham and are usually far faster than anyone else as well. It’s really hard to beat that combination.”-Parker Montoya