Metairie, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Glass Masters, premiere repair and replacement auto glass service in the Metairie area, are offering a significant gift card reward to area motorists. Drivers who opt for them as the final destination in auto glass replacement shops will receive a $25.00 gift card for Restaurants.com. Drivers in need of auto glass repair, replacement or installation services can receive this customer gift card reward. Drivers having any auto glass service preformed at with Glass Masters auto glass shop are eligible for this reward. Additionally Glass Masters continues to offer 50% discount windshields and a low price guarantee for windshields over every make and model of vehicle.



Located at 4422 Airline Hwy, Metairie, LA 70001 Glass Masters is easily distinguishable from other auto glass replacement shops due to the bright yellow exterior and enormous 50% off windshields banners. Glass Masters is offering this reward in addition to the 50% discount on windshields, auto glass insurance specials and low rate windshield repair and replacement services they already offer. The $25.00 gift card can be used at Restaurants.com for discounts and values at a wide variety of Metairie and New Orleans area restaurants. Glass Masters offers this and other seasonal rewards both as an incentive for new drivers and a reassurance to returning motorists that they continue to give back to the community. For more information on Glass Masters Metairie Click here.



“Glass Masters are my go to glass guys. Quick, cheap and they always treat me nicely. I got a windshield chip last month and they gave me a gift card for coming in. Old fashioned touched like that are why I love Glass Masters.” –Trinity Bellefleur