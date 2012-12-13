Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Glass Masters auto glass specialists are accepting donations for the Toys for Tots charity at the Raleigh, North Carolina auto glass shop. The Toys for Tots charity drive is well known for providing a holiday gift for underprivileged youth to lighten the holiday season. The Toys for Tots charity is respected across America for helping children in less fortunate families enjoy a holiday gift.



Glass Masters has teamed with Toys for Tots to make donating toys simple for drivers. Drivers can drop off toys even in the middle of an auto glass replacement or other auto glass emergency.



Glass Masters are accepting toys during any opening hours at the 2013 New Hope Church Road Raleigh location. Glass Masters are also currently offering a $25.00 value gift card to drivers who come in for any auto glass services. This gift card reward is available for any auto glass service, including minor repairs and full auto glass replacement services. Glass Masters will continue to offer this reward throughout the holidays to offer customers an incentive to stop in for the toy drive, and other auto glass needs. Drivers can call 1-800-300-8884 for information regarding this Toys for Tots charity drive.



For more information on Glass Masters Raleigh holiday charity donations, drivers can click here: http://autoglassforyou.com/AutoGlassRaleighNC.html



“Glass Masters fixed my shattered windshield in well under a day. I dropped the truck off before work and picked it up after work. They were the cheapest in town and I still can’t believe how fast and nice they were. I’d recommend them to anyone.” –Gene Lutz



Glass Masters

2013 New Hope Church Road

Raleigh, NC 27604

Phone: (919) 878-4000

Email: bestautoglasscompany@gmail.com