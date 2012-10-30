Richland, MS -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- Glass Masters have been offering multiple specials, discounts and deals to Richland, MS area drivers since they initially opened. Glass Masters offer a 50% discount on new windshields, windshield wiper specials and a free online instant quote as a standard service. Recently Glass Masters have begun offering a $25.00 gift card reward for drivers who come to them for any auto glass services whatsoever. This means drivers who are replacing auto glass entirely, or simply having a small repair qualify for this new gift card reward program.



This new gift card reward is available to any driver stopping in at the 452 Hwy 49 South, Richland, MS Glass Masters location. The current giveaway is a $25.00 gift card for Restaurants.com, which can be redeemed at the Restaurants.com website for free meals, discounts and other values at participating Richland area restaurants. Glass Masters are offering this gift card to new and returning customers as a way to show appreciation for Richland area drivers. Motorists who are replacing auto glass, having repairs taken care of or who are utilizing one of Glass Masters’ existing discounts, specials and savings all qualify for this gift card reward program. Glass Masters have 24 years of experience in bringing this type of value to customers both in Richland and nationwide. For more information on Glass Masters Richland click here.



“I called Glass Masters after some storm damage left pock marks across my whole windshield. They contacted my insurance company and gave me a rate I couldn’t believe. Once it was set up they had a brand new windshield in place in under an hour. I couldn’t believe it. Thanks Glass Masters!”- Jane Hopkins