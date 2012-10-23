Shreveport, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Shreveport area auto glass specialists Glass Masters have unveiled a new customer rewards gift card. Glass Masters is already well known in the Shreveport area for low rates on mobile windshield installation, discount windshield rates and low cost replacement window glass. Glass Masters is currently offering Shreveport area drivers an additional promotion. Drivers having any auto glass services taken care of by Glass Masters are eligible for a $25.00 value gift card for Restaraunts.com. Glass Masters is offering this offer while supplies last and as a reward for any and all auto glass services they preform, including the already discounted windshield rates and low to no cost insurance specials.



Located at 3916 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA 71105, Glass Masters has over 24 years of combined experience in replacement window glass and auto glass repair services. Glass Masters credits much of their continued success to offering the lowest prices they can while continuously offering discounts, specials and freebies to Shreveport area customers. The current reward offers drivers a $25.00 gift card for Restaurants.com. This gift card allows drivers a wide range of discounts and values at Shreveport area restaurants. This card is available for drivers already enjoying a discount or special offer at Glass Masters and is a reward for new and returning customers alike. For more information on Glass Masters Shreveport click here.



“After two years of Glass Masters working fast and cheap I referred my mom and dad to them. Dad said they saved him $300 over dealership. That’s what I expect from Glass Masters.” –Dale Nevis