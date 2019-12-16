Glass Mold Market Business Overview and Analysis 2019-2025 : Omco International, INHOM-98, Ross International, Perego

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- QYR Consulting has announced the release of a new report, titled "Glass Mold Market Report: Company Analysis, History and Future Overview, Global Sales Trends by 2025." According to the analysts authoring the report, the global glass mold market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of over 3.5% during the forecast period 2019-2025. By 2025, the global market value is projected to reach more than US$800 Mn, improving from that of over US$600 Mn attained in 2018. As per the findings of the report, Asia Pacific is likely to account for a considerable share of the global glass mold market in terms of sales.



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Segmental Analysis

Glass Mold Finds Application in Manufacture of Regularly Used Labware

On the basis of product type, the global glass mold market is segmented into alloy cast iron mold, ordinary cast iron mold, and other material mold. The report also includes deep analysis of important applications of glass mold in key end-use industries such as commodity, daily chemical, and beverage and wine. Use of ordinary cast iron mold could increase in the production of glass accessories. Glass mold is used in the manufacture of chemical bottles, glassware, and other laboratory items in the chemicals industry.



Regional Coverage

Europe to Secure Strong Revenue Share of Global Glass Mold Market

In terms of sales, Asia Pacific is expected to become a leading glass mold market, trailed by Europe and North America. Other regions are likely to gain smaller sales shares of the global glass mold market. However, in terms of revenue, Europe is anticipated to lead the global glass mold market in the coming years. Use of glass mold could increase in Asia Pacific due to the growth in the demand for packaging solutions and food and beverage products. North America is anticipated to create demand for glass mold due to increased production of pharmaceutical products.



Key Players

Competition in Global Glass Mold Market to Stay Intense in Future

Some of the popular companies operating in the global glass mold market are Omco International, INHOM-98, Ross International, Perego, Jianhua Mould, Strada, Jinggong Mould, Zitzmann, ORI Mould, Hebei Andy Mould, Weiheng Mould, Busellato Glass Moulds, Fuso Machine and Mold, UniMould, Dameron Alloy Foundries, RongTai Mould, JCL Engineering, Hunprenco Precision Engineers, Xinzhi Industry, Steloy Castings, Donghai Glass Mould, TETA Glass Mould, Changshu Fuchang Glass Mould Factory, Toyo Glass Machinery, and Changshu Ruifeng Mould.



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Market Dynamic

Glass Mold Finds High Use in Manufacture of Food and Beverage Packaging Products

Use of glass mold is expected to increase in the production of durable products. Glass mold finds application in various industry verticals such as healthcare, food and beverage, and chemicals. Beverage manufacturers use glass mold in the packaging of alcoholic products. In the food industry, glass mold finds application in the manufacture of containers used to pack different types of food products. Manufacturers of consumer electronic products make heavy use of glass mold to manufacture power insulators, high-pressure lamps, glass lenses, and light bulbs. Thus, with increasing adoption of glass mold, the global market could strengthen its growth during the forecast period.