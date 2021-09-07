Glass Noodle Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: Key Players – Avebe, Master Kong, Ottogi

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Glass Noodle Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Glass Noodle market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Avebe (Netherland), Woodland Foods. (United States), Chung Jung One (South Korea), Miracle Noodle (United States), Lotus Foods (United States), MAMA (Thailand), Nissin Foods Group (Japan), Ottogi(South Korea), Hongkong Noodle Company (Hong Kong), Marubeni Corporation, Hakubaku Australia (Pty) ) Ltd. (Australia), Bn Foods (Pty) ) Ltd (Australia), Yamato Noodle (Netherland) and Master Kong (China).



Glass noodles is also known as cellophane noodles or fensi. It is long transparent and gelatinous noodles. It is mainly found in different cuisines of Southeast Asia. They are opaque white or brown thread, skinny in appearance. They are easy to use and cook. It is made from the starch of mung beans, sweet potatoes and they look almost translucent during cooking. Glass noodles taste similar to wheat pasta, but they're slightly softer. In China most glass noodles are created with mung bean flour, whereas in Korea it's common to find noodles made with sweet potato starch and under the name dangmyeon. Growing RTE food expenditure across the globe, preference for instant snacking and focus on consuming heaalthy ingredients impacting on the demand for glass noodles. Increasing demand for healthy snacks across the globe driving the demand. Geographically, Asia Pacific region has have been recognized as highly growing market with increasing RTE Food industrial infrastructure. Several countries of APAC region like Japan, China, South Korea are known as hub for noodles production. Therefore, Asia Pacific region are considered to be the dominant market over forecast period.



by Type (Boiled Noodle, Fried Noodle, Dried Noodle, Frozen Noodle), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Online Stores), Product Type (Instant, Conventional), Source (Mug Bean, Sweet Potato)



Huge Preference for Fried Glass Noodles over Others



Increasing demand for Glass Noodles in International Cuisines



Increasing Preference for Ready to Eat Snacks

Augmenting Expenditure of Food & Beverage Industry



Presence of Substitutes



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Glass Noodle market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Glass Noodle Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Glass Noodle

Chapter 4: Presenting the Glass Noodle Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Glass Noodle market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



