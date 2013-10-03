Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Glass Packaging Market For Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Beer And Other Alcoholic Beverages - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 - 2019



Packaging of food, beverages and chemicals in glass bottles and jars is classified as glass packaging. Glasses provide excellent barrier properties, do not react with other chemicals, have high sterility and are reusable.



This report gives an in-depth analysis and forecast of the glass packaging market on a global as well as regional level. On a global level, the market has been analyzed and forecast for a time period ranging from 2013 to 2019, on the basis of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million). For a detailed understanding of the market on the regional level, the demand has been forecasted based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints and their impact on the growth of the glass packaging market over the forecast period. In addition, the report includes opportunities available for the growth of the market within the forecast period, on a global as well as regional level.



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For a comprehensive understanding of the market, we have given a thorough analysis of the value chain. Furthermore, we have included Porter’s five forces model which provides a detailed understanding of the degree of competition present in the market. Moreover, the study consists of a market attractiveness analysis, where the applications are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.



The glass packaging market has been segmented based on application. The segments have been analyzed and forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) for a time period ranging from 2013 to 2019. In addition, the segments have been analyzed and forecast based on current trends on a global as well as regional level, for the given time period. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW), and the demand has been analyzed and forecast based on current trends for a period of six years, ranging from 2013 to 2019. In addition, we have provided analysis and forecast of specific countries within each region on basis of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) for a time period ranging from 2013 to 2019.



Profiles of certain leading companies have been covered in this report along with a detailed analysis of their market share. The study has profiled companies such as Ardagh Group, Gerresheimer, Owens-Illinois, Saint Gobain, Vetropack and Vidrala among others. The company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategies and recent developments. The market has been segmented as below:



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Glass Packaging Market: Application Analysis



- Alcoholic beverages (Excluding beer)

- Beer

- Food & beverages

- Pharmaceuticals

- Others (Personal care products, chemicals)



The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of the above application segments with respect to the following regions:



- North America

- U.S.

- Europe

- France

- Germany

- Italy

- Portugal

- Turkey

- Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Rest of the World

- Brazil



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