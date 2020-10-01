Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- The Glass Packaging Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2025. The Glass Packaging Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries. This Glass Packaging Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report



According to this study, over the next five years, the Glass Packaging market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 58890 million by 2025, from $ 53050 million in 2019.



Key Market Players:



Owens-Illinois, Zignago Vetro, Ardagh Glass Group, Vidrala, BA Vidro, Veralia, Wiegand Glass, Gerresheimer, Pochet Group, Vetropack, Vitro Packaging,, Allied Glass, Nihon Yamamura, Heinz GLass, Piramal Glass, Stolzle Glas Group, Vetrobalsamo, HNGIL, VERESCENCE, Bormioli Luigi, Vetrerie Riunite, Ramon Clemente and Other



Industry News:



4 August 2020:Vetropack, a leading Swiss corporate group in the European glass packaging industry, has signed an agreement to take over a glassworks in Moldova.With the acquisition of the Moldovan glassworks in Chi?in?u, the Vetropack Group is continuing its expansion strategy. This new addition to the Vetropack Group, which comprises two separate operational units (Glass Container Company and Glass Container Prim), will enhance Vetropack's market position in Central and Eastern Europe.



Market Segmentation by Types:



Standard glass quality

Premium glass quality

Super premium glass quality



Market Segmentation by Applications:



Beverage Packaging

Food Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Personal Care Packaging



Regional Analysis For Glass Packaging Market:



The report provides a detailed breakdown of the market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels. Regional segment analysis displaying regional production volume, consumption volume, revenue, and growth rate from 2020-2025 covers: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)



The market factors explained in the report:



Market Overview: It includes Glass Packaging Market study scope, top key players, segments, market analysis by application, market analysis by type, and other chapters that give an overview of the research study.



Executive Summary: The Glass Packaging Market report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



Regional Study: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the Glass Packaging Market report is studied on the basis of market size by application, the market size by product, key players, and market forecast.

Key Players: This part of the Glass Packaging Market report discusses expansion plans of companies, key mergers and acquisitions, funding and investment analysis, company establishment dates, revenues of manufacturers, and their areas served and manufacturing bases.



Market Forecast: Here, the report offers a complete forecast of the global Glass Packaging Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecasts for all years of the forecast period.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply-chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



