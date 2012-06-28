Glass Pool Fencing Proven to Increase Child Safety According to Quality Glass

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- For Quality Glass, educating Australians on the proven fact that glass pool fencing both increases safety for young child and complies with Australian laws for pool safety is a cornerstone of their public and professional mission. The Gold Coast company has made pool safety advocacy and compliance an equal part of their mission to their business of providing outstanding contractor services and superior quality glass pool fencing to residential and commercial Australian customers since their inception.



In order to help eliminate accidental pool drowning deaths for children under five in unsecured pools, every state government in Australia has enacted stringent Australian Standards in regards to regulations for fool fencing. As a part of the communities that they serve throughout Australia, Quality Glass has made legal compliance for pool barrier safety a cornerstone of their business and educational mission. “As experts in construction of glass pool fences for residential and commercial pools for many years, it is our responsibility to not only follow every safety guideline to the letter, but to also help educate the public of the importance of those laws in protecting every child in Australia,” said James Hine of Quality Glass.



The Australian Standards, in regards to regulations for pool fencing in Australia, require pool owners to obtain a safety barrier that will make it difficult for young children to gain access to the pool area. These Standards spell out specific height and construction strength requirements as well as specific no climbing zone (NCZ) requirements around and on top of the barriers as well as doorways and windows into the pool. “It is both a source of pride and responsibility that our pool fences all meet Australian Standards legal requirements with all access points covered with self-closing gates,” said Hine.



As members of the communities they serve, Quality Glass is proud to provide glass pool fencing that adds to the beauty of any residential or commercial pool setting while also providing increased safety that adheres to the law. In addition to offering top designs and professional contractor services in installing both frameless and semi-frameless glass pool fencing, they also offer high-performance glass balustrade, which is also a government-approved means to keep pool areas safe. For more information, please visit http://qualityglass.com.au/



About Quality Glass

Quality Glass installs elegant and modern-looking glass pool fencing in a range of frameless, semi-frameless and balustrade configurations to residential and commercial properties in Queensland and the Gold Coast. The trusted glass fencing contractor partners with the best manufacturers in order to provide pool fences that feature superior quality glass, heavy-duty fittings, and long-lasting performance. Their in-house design team applies sleek, modern lines, and high-quality finishes that satisfy the most discerning customer. Most importantly, their team of experts ensures that every glass fence adheres completely with local fencing regulations.