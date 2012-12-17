Glass Repair and Glass Replacement Company Strives to Lead Industry in Web-Based Technology

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Glass West, a Sacramento area leader in residential and commercial glass repair and glass replacement, announced its plans to launch an updated, customer-friendly website in the beginning of 2013. Glass West’s new website will boast simple navigation features, expanded content, and an updated glass replacement and glass repair Estimate and Quote module. “Our web-based technology will set us apart as an industry leader,” says Glass West’s strategic marketing manager.



The updated website will feature expanded web content with a customer-centered interface. Glass West’s goal is to utilize emerging technologies to expand their already strong customer service focus beyond the ‘brick and mortar’ store front and onto the web. “Window Replacement or window repair in a residential or commercial building can be costly, so we are working to provide our customer’s with all the resources they need to make an educated decision about the type of glass that is best suited for their specific needs,” says Glass West’s Content Development Lead.



About Glass West Sacramento

Glass West has been serving the Sacramento, CA area since 1995. With expanded service areas including Davis, Woodland, Sacramento, Folsom, Fair Oaks, Roseville, and Carmichael, Glass West Sacramento is one of the areas leading glass replacement and repair providers. Glass West strives to be a leader in glass installation and glass repair for the Sacramento area.



