Glass Syringe Market (Covid-19 Impact Analysis) – Latest Industry Research and Future Growth Outlook 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Mass Inoculation of People Fuels Demand for Glass Syringes amidst Coronavirus Pandemic



The potential COVID-19 vaccine distribution has led to a huge supply challenge for companies in the glass syringe market. The inoculation of more than 300 million people in the U.S. has created an urgent demand for everything ranging from glass vials, syringes to sophisticated cooling systems. As such, manufacturers in the glass syringe market should increase efforts to boost their production capacities to meet the demand from the U.S. healthcare authorities.



Densely populated India is another hot destination for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Serum Institute based in Pune, India, has introduced the Covishield vaccine that holds promising potentials to immunize large populations against coronavirus. Thus, companies in the glass syringe market need to increase efforts to maintain robust distribution channels to avoid supply shocks.



Glass Syringes Versus Polymer Syringes: Which is Better?



Glass prevents oxygen and water vapor from interacting with the product. However, glass is susceptible to breakages, extractables, and leachables. On the other hand, polymer syringes are being made free from heavy metals and tungsten, but are easily scratched and not ideal for oxygen sensitive drugs. Hence, companies in the glass syringe market such as the Gerressheimer Group— a manufacturer of glass and plastic products, are introducing metal-free glass syringes that are compatible with biotechnologically manufacture active ingredients.



Biotechnologically manufacture active ingredients are either high concentrated for viscous in nature and has led to the demand for metal-free glass syringes. Manufacturers need to increase their R&D in patented production technologies to gain a competitive edge in the market landscape.



Metal-free Glass Syringes Compatible with Biotechnologically Manufacture Active Ingredients



Though plastic and disposable syringes pose as a threat to the sales of glass syringes, glass has the advantage of being non-reactive and stable. Manufacturers in the glass syringe market are experimenting with Type 1 borosilicate glass to manufacture prefilled syringes. Sterile nature, good visibility, and low reactivity with products are advantages of Type 1 borosilicate glass, which are being highly preferred by users in the healthcare landscape.



Metal-free glass syringes are gaining prominence in the glass syringe market. Companies are gaining a strong research base in the metal-free technology for residue-free cone shaping. Medications based on biotechnologically manufacture active ingredients have triggered the demand for pre-fillable syringes that help to exclude the possibility of contamination with metal.



CDMOs Spark Partnerships with Med-tech Companies to Sustain in Evolving PFS Landscape



Contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are being mindful about material selection to meet specific requirements of healthcare professionals. AMRI Global— a contract research and manufacturing organization, is increasing efforts to partner with med-tech companies in order to stay mindful about new technologies and materials. The ever-evolving progression-free survival (PFS) landscape is anticipated to spark strategic collaborations between CDMOs and companies in the glass syringe market.



CDMOs are playing a vital role in the glass syringe market who are taking giant strides in offering client support in order to sustain in the ever-changing PFS landscape. They are offering consultation services for product material selection by taking into account various modes of drug administration and end user information.



Fail-safe Compliance Processes Boost Credibility of Glass Syringe Manufactures



Manufacturers in the glass syringe market are setting their collaboration wheels in motion by teaming up with CDMOs, since the latter are establishing in-house analytical team of experts that have extensive knowledge about leachables and extractables. These experts are helping med-tech companies to optimize their container closure designs and draw advancements in heavy metal detection.



CDMOs are helping companies in the glass syringe market to comply with Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) aseptic processing. In order to boost their credibility credentials, med-tech companies are partnering with CDMOs to enable pre-approval inspections for glass syringes. The one size fits all approach has become potentially redundant in PFS manufacturing, CDMOs are helping manufacturers to implement fail-safe compliance processes.



Glass Syringe Market: Overview



According to Transparency Market Research's latest report on the global glass syringe market for the forecast period of 2020-2028, the market is estimated to grow, owing to the demand from pharmaceutical and healthcare industries



The global glass syringe market is expected to clock a high growth rate during the forecast period. Vaccination drive is likely to increase the sales of glass syringes in the years to come.

Upsurge in Drug Manufacturing to Shape Glass Syringe Market

A glass syringe is typically made of a cylindrical borosilicate glass tube, which is fitted with a piston that pushes out the liquid or serum through a needle attached to the end of the tube. It is primarily used in the medical sector to vaccinate or inject (shot) patients against certain ailments or as an administering drug. Usage of glass syringes has amplified in drug manufacturing and research laboratories due to ongoing antivirus research.



Precision in drug delivery is imperative for therapies to be effective, and syringes are considered as the most efficient medium enabling accurate dosage of drugs. Combination therapies are considered reliable source of treatment for complex patients.



With increase in the challenging situation during the COVID-19 pandemic phase, the gains in the global glass syringe market have increased significantly. Therefore, the year-on-year growth rate in the 2020 year-end has been increased by nearly 12% in comparison with 2019.



Innovations in Glass Syringes to Propel Sales



Pre-filled syringes are a key innovation in the pharmaceutical market with its advantages and more convenience. It has developed as one of the emerging choices for unit dose medicines. It not only eliminates drug wastage, but also increases the life span of the product and makes it convenient for the patient to self-inject themselves without the fear of over or underdose of any medicine. More inclination toward pre-filled syringes among end users is witnessed in the past year.



Pre-filled syringes are used as vaccines, blood stimulants, and as therapeutic proteins for patients, which results in its rapid growth in the market. Pre-filled syringes not only eliminate dosing and marking errors but also is easy and safe to use. Barrier properties and low chemical reactivity make glass as the first choice for the material used in pre-filled syringes. However, challenges such as drug stability, quality control, and other factors could give rise to other materials for pre-filled syringes in future.

Becton, Dickinson and Company unified with BARDA (U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) for US$ 70 Mn project to expand its needles, syringes and other medical equipment production at Nebraska facilities due to COVID outbreak