Glass Tableware Market - Global and Egypt Industry Analysis, Market Size, Trends and Forecast, 2011 - 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- The global glass tableware market is estimated to reach market size worth USD 8,828.5 million in 2017. The highest contribution to the net market growth is expected by glass beverage-ware market segment, which will almost double during the six years period, growing at the fastest rate as compared to the all other segments.



The report ‘Glass Tableware Market – Global and Egypt Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2011 – 2017’ by Transparency Market Research provides insight into the global market for glass (non crystal) tableware, with special focus on the Egypt glass tableware market. The report includes the analysis of the global market based on different product types – Dinnerware, Flatware, and Beverage-ware with a cross-sectional analysis for four major geographical segments – North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific and Latin America.



The report covers the sub-segment analysis of the glass tableware market for beverage-ware, which is the fastest growing and the largest segment of all categories analyzed. The key glass beverage-ware segments analyzed in the report are – barware, stemware, and others. The analysis period considered in the report is from 2011 to 2017. The key demographic factors and micro and macro economic factors driving the market growth are also considered in the report to ensure accurate estimates and forecasts. The report further analyzes the global glass tableware market with cross sectional analysis of various product segments and sub-segments in Egypt.



The global glass tableware market, with fast growth exhibited by emerging markets and the beverage-ware and dinnerware segment, is expected to reach market size of USD 8,828.5 million in 2017. The market is estimated to register a growth of approximately 40% during 2011 - 2017. Beverage-ware accounts for approximately half of the global glass tableware market share.



Some of the factors driving the market growth include growing tourism sector, especially the hotel and catering industry, developing retail industry, growth in the numbers of higher middle class people, and gradual organization of the market. The market is largely influenced by growing consumerism and trends such as growing preference for designer tableware, changing consumer buying behavior, and other demographic and social trends. The increase in demand from emerging markets and the growing hospitality industry are among other factors which are significant contributors to the global glass tableware market growth.



