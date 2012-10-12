Home Remodels and Residential Construction Continue Upward Trend

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Pacific Glassworks, Inc., a California-based specialty glass company, has seen a growing interest in custom shower enclosures and upgrades, as home remodels and residential construction projects have increased over the past year. Market trends report that sales of previously occupied homes are up more than nine percent in 2012, while spending on residential construction has increased by 16 percent. Pacific Glassworks offers various types of shower upgrades including frameless, semi-frameless and framed glass shower doors, all of which can enhance the aesthetic and resale value of a home.



Joseph Klaver, president and owner of Pacific Glassworks, commented on the benefits of upgraded shower enclosures. “We offer all types of shower door upgrades and enclosures that can dramatically improve the appearance of a bathroom. For those seeking a real change, we think that frameless glass shower enclosures are pinnacle of aesthetic perfection and elegance in bathroom décor.”



Pacific Glass Works, Inc. has decades of experience in designing and implementing semi-frameless and frameless glass shower enclosures in all types of designs.



Founded in 1984 in Southern California, Pacific Glassworks, Inc. is a family-run business that specializes in commercial and residential specialty glass and replacement glass services. Pacific Glassworks delivers high-quality results on a range of projects including storefronts, tabletops, shower enclosures, railings and windows. They also carry top name brands like Fleetwood doors and windows. The company focuses on providing reliable and attentive service using the highest caliber products at competitive prices.