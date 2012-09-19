Pacific Glass Announces Expansion -- New Building, New Showroom, New Employees

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- A family-run business since 1984—and a leader in providing glass doors, windows, glass railings, shower doors and more for commercial, residential and construction projects of all shapes and sizes—Los Angeles-based Pacific Glassworks, Inc., has announced a major expansion in the coming months. This expansion includes a move into a larger facility and a rise in new hires to meet increasing demand.



“We’ve grown with our clients,” says president, Joseph Klaver “and have provided glass railings, storefronts, and specialty glass for projects all over Southern California. Our new facility will allow both existing and new customers a state-of-the-art experience along with the same beloved aesthetics, pricing, and environmental compatibility. Our new space is the future, and our clients’ spaces will be the future, too, when they avail themselves of the resources here.”



The new showroom will be double the size of the current one, boast more displays, and allow customers to more easily pick and “design” the glass for their own projects. Additionally, Pacific Glassworks will own the new building outright, as opposed to the tenancy which marks their current space.



With that expansion comes an expansion in staff, as well, and Pacific Glassworks is proud to be part of the trend noted in the recent jobs report, putting more Americans back to work as they add to their workforce to staff up for the move to the new facility.



“We’re quite excited about the future,” says Joseph Klaver. “Both in terms of the design and product we’ll be able to offer, and the showroom we’ll be able to offer it from. We encourage customers both old and new to visit us soon.”



Pacific Glassworks can be found online at http://www.pacificglassworks.com/



About Pacific Glassworks

Family owned and managed since its founding in 1984, Pacific Glassworks is fulfillment of a lifelong dream by founder Joseph Klaver, a glass industry pioneer with roots in the managing the largest distributing and fabricating glass companies in the area. Now PGW serves prestigious clients like Sturbucks, Spago Restaurant, Irvine Company and other, and is a leader in sliding glass doors, replacement glass, frameless doors and windows, custom glass enclosures, and more. Contact Pacific Glassworks at http://www.pacificglassworks.com/ or call 310.444.9191.