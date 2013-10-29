Glass100 Expands Range of Premium-Quality Glass Doors and Windows in Perth, Western Australia

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- The right glass door or window can completely change the appearance of a home. Glass doors and windows let light flow freely into a home while still providing protection from the outside world. They can instantly brighten an interior or improve the aesthetic appeal of all aspects of a home.



Residents of Perth, Western Australia, have come to rely on local company Glass100 for glass windows and doors. Glass100 is a Perth-based company that offers professional glass products and installation services for residential and commercial applications.



The company offers a diverse range of glass products, including:



-Glass fencing and balustrades

-Glass splash backs

-Glass mirrors

-Glass shower screens

-Glass pet doors and dog doors

-Glass shelves and table tops

-And more



At Glass100.com.au, visitors can learn everything they need to know about Glass100 and its lineup of glass windows and doors. The Glass100.com.au website features a gallery of Glass100’s previous work around Perth along with contact information for all local Glass100 branches.



As a spokesperson for Glass100 explains, the company is committed to giving prospective customers fast response times on all quote requests:



“Our goal is to make the glass installation process as easy as possible. At our website, prospective customers can view high resolution photographs of all our glass products for homes and commercial buildings. Next, we encourage visitors to contact us using our freecall numbers listed throughout the site. With branches located throughout the city of Perth, we can easily work with you to find the perfect glass product solution. Our range is ever expanding so we can cater for almost any request.”



The website also features information designed to help current Glass100 customers maximize the use of their glass doors. That information includes videos on how to train a dog to use a glass pet door as well as proper treatment and care methods for all different types of glass windows and doors.



Whether shopping for a new shower screen or an automatic dog door for the home, Glass100 aims to continue supplying Perth, WA residents with the glass products they need to make their homes look beautiful.



About Glass100

Glass100 is a Perth-based glass product installation company. The company offers a diverse range of glass doors, windows, and other products for homes and commercial properties. For more information, please visit: http://www.glass100.com.au