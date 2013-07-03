Glass100.com.au Reveals Range of Glass Splashbacks for Sale in Perth for Bathrooms and Kitchens

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Splashbacks protect the walls of kitchens and bathrooms. They safeguard homes against scratches, water damage and bacterial buildup while also adding aesthetic appeal to any kitchen or bathroom. Today, more and more homeowners are choosing to install glass splashbacks due to a number of unique glass splashback advantages.



Glass100.com.au is an Australian retailer that offers a wide range of glass products for homes and businesses. The website recently revealed a number of glass splashback features to residents of Perth, including coloured glass splashbacks for kitchens and bathrooms.



Glass splashbacks come with a number of unique advantages that aim to entice homeowners across the country. Those advantages include resistance to scratches and heat as well as overall superior durability. The Glass100.com.au website encourages homeowners to use glass splashbacks in Perth as a durable alternative to ceramic wall tiles in kitchens, bathrooms, laundries, and outdoor entertainment areas.



The coloured glass splashbacks at Glass100.com.au feature a number of additional advantages that aim to make them superior to competing glass splashbacks in Perth. A spokesperson for Glass100.com.au explains what those advantages are:



“Our glass splashbacks are specially engineered for durability and longevity. Every splashback is manufactured using machine processing in order to eliminate the potential for distortion of glass – something that routinely occurs during hand-cutting and manual processing. We also transform float glass into Category A Toughened Safety Glass for all glass pieces larger than 0.05 square meters in order to maximize the heat, chip, and scratch resistance of the glass. Finally, we offer a colour sample range of over 80 colours along with a further 3,000 direct colours available.”



In order to match the design of the glass splashback with the rest of the house, Glass100.com.au also offers colour matching services. Additionally, customers can order clear toughened glass, bleached toughened glass, and mirrored glass in order to achieve different effects throughout the home.



Along with featuring glass splashbacks, the Glass100.com.au website includes a selection of pet doors, mirrors, shower screens, glass fencing, glass shelves, table tops, and more.



