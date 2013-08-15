Glasses Spot Announces the Addition of the Newest Tom Ford Glasses to Their Stock

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Glasses Spot, a leading retailer for brand name prescription eyeglasses online, is proud to announce that they stock the latest Tom Ford eyeglasses for its customers. The latest edition, the Tom Ford FT5276, provides eyeglass wearers with prescription glasses that come with a bonus polarized clip on to give them the best of both worlds without having to carry regular eyeglasses and prescription sunglasses when outdoors.



The unisex eyeglasses frames from Tom Ford are made from plastic and offer a unique geometric shape that flatters a variety of different facial contours, are comfortable and durable. The Tom Ford brand has always been a highly sought after name brand eyeglass that offers wearers comfort and trendy style, giving them the opportunity to show off their unique personality. The stylish FT2576 are available in three colors at Glasses Spot; Grey, Yellow and Blonde Havana. Each color comes with a unique polarized clip on lens that enables wearers to be able to wear their stylish glasses while protecting their eyes from the glare of the sun.



When customers purchase their Tom Ford FT5276 from Glasses Spot, they can expect to receive the highest level of customer service along with only quality, name brands. Among the name brands that they sell are the Tom Ford eyeglasses which offer the comfort, versatility, style and protection that conscientious eyeglass wearers desire today. Customers turn to Glasses Spot for their exceptional customer service as well as their comparable prices that make wearing brand name eyeglasses, such as Tom Ford, a possibility.



Anyone that would like more information about the Tom Ford FT5276 or other designer eyeglasses that Glasses Spot sells can visit, http://www.glassesspot.com/ or call 1-646-666-2871.



About Glasses Spot

Glasses Spot, an eyeglass company that was started by actual doctors, offers affordable, brand name eyeglasses online. Their friendly and knowledgeable staff is ready and willing to help anyone find the perfect pair of prescription eyeglasses. With more than 10,000 choices that include more than 125 name brands, it is easy to see why thousands of people trust their eyewear needs with Glasses Spot.