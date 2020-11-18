Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Glaukos Corporation.



Investors who held Avedro, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDR) shares and received shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



San Clemente, CA based Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma.



On August 7, 2019, Avedro, Inc's Board of Directors caused the Company to enter into an agreement and plan of merger with Glaukos. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, Avedro, Inc's stockholders will receive 0.365 shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS common stock for each share of Avedro, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDR) common stock they own.



In November 2019, Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) completed its merger with Avedro, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDR).



Shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) declined from $75 per share in July 2019 to as low as $23.31 per share in March 2020.



