Glazed Bricks Market Future Growth Analysis, Business Demand and Opportunities to 2027

Glazed bricks have been widely used to enhance the interiors as well as the exteriors of houses. They come in a wide range of colours and provide an improved aesthetics to buildings, during new constructions as well as brickwork restoration. These bricks do not only give the constructed buildings an exquisite and polished look, but also provide durability and strength. Glazed bricks have been extensively used in both historical as well as modern building projects. Glazed bricks make a durable, permanent and non-fading wall systemresistant to liquids and gases. They are easy to maintain and clean – especially with respect to dirt and graffiti removal. They have hightolerance against abrasion and impact. In addition to the above-stated benefits, glazed bricks also have an added advantage of being customizable for various designs and shapes.



Glazed Bricks Market:Market Dynamics



Rapid urbanization and increased construction projects across residential and commercial sectors are the factors working in favour of the glazed bricks market. Another factor promoting the growth of the Glazed Bricks market is increasing government expenditure on infrastructural development such as municipal buildings, railways station, schools, offices, etc. These buildings need building material that can be easily cleaned, requires less maintenance and offer extended durability – glazed bricks are an apt choice to this purpose.



However, the prevalence of stringent government regulations in developed countries related to high toxicity of the product is expected to hinder the growth of glazed bricks market over the forecast period. The manufacturing cost of glazed bricks is relatively inexpensive as compared to its transportation cost.



Due to the high transportation cost the sales of glazed bricks have been constricted to high end urban regions. The aforementioned factors can act as a restraining factor for the dominant players and meanwhile, act as an opportunity for local market players. Also, only a small fraction of the glazed bricks industry is in international trade.



Furthermore,in order to maintain the glazed bricks market growth and for these bricks to remain in trend, manufacturers are emphasizing on low-cost, eco-friendly materials through focus on R & D and product development activities.



Glazed Bricks Market:Market Segmentation



The global Glazed bricks market is segmented on the basis of:



Size

Type

Class

End user

Process of formation



Glazed Bricks Market: Regional Outlook



Asia pacific holds a major share in the global Glazed bricks market and is followed by East Europe, West Europe, South America and Central America. Increased construction in the Asia Pacific region in countries such as India and China has turned the region into a major consumer market for glazed bricks and the glazed bricks market is expected to grow further during the forecast period in this region. Increased construction and low raw material and labour costs in this region have impelled key players to shift their manufacturing units to this region. North America will show less demand owing to stringent environmental laws. However, many dominant players in the glazed bricks market are investing heavily on R & D to develop eco-friendly glazed bricks to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases.



Glazed Bricks Market: Associated Players -



