Glaziers Hall - The Premier Location for Xmas Party

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Finding a plush venue for a Christmas party is always difficult, particularly as the Yuletide season draws ever nearer. So now is the time to make your booking.



Highly recommended is Glaziers Hall, a renowned conference and events venue affording majestic views over the River Thames and the City of London.



What is so special about holding your Christmas party at Glaziers Hall is the variety of options on offer. If you want the celebrations to have a particular theme, that can be organised.



Alternatively, if you would prefer a much more informal and relaxed reception - with foods and wines from the local Borough Market - the Glazier Hall events team will be delighted to arrange that as well.



Glaziers Hall is perfectly located for those extra special Christmas celebrations. Set in the fashionable London Bridge Quarter and adjoining the southern end of London Bridge the venue is just a few minutes’ walk away from the Waterloo and London Bridge stations making it very easy for party guests to reach.



It also offers a wide variety of rooms and spaces for your party and can host between 10 and 600 guests. If you want to enjoy your festivities on a river fronted palazzo Glaziers Hall can offer that as well.



With an experienced and ever helpful events team, a wonderful location overlooking the capital and one of the most famous rivers in the world as well as the facilities to stage the type of event you desire, Glaziers Hall is the perfect location for your 2013 Christmas Party.



Contact us to see how we can help with a Christmas parties looking over the River Thames .



About Glaziers Hall

Glaziers Hall offers five flexible event spaces ideal for corporate events, presentations, conferences, receptions and dinners.Accommodating 10-600 guests, the rooms can be used in conjunction with each other or booked separately.



Contact details:

Glaziers Hall, 9 Montague Close, London Bridge, SE1 9DD

Tel: 020 7403 3300

Email: sales@glaziershall.co.uk

http://www.glaziershall.co.uk/