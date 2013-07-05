Glbal Head Mounted Displays Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018 Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Head mounted display (HMD) or helmet mounted display is a display device mounted as part of a helmet or worn on the head. The display device is very close to the eye and projects a virtual screen in front of the eyes of the user. A HMD comprises of a small micro display/optic in front of an eye or both the eyes. Such an HMD is called binocular HMD, however, a typical HMD consists of one or two displays which are small, with semi-transparent mirrors and lenses. An HMD is of two types, one that shows a computer generated image (CGI) and the other that allows the CGI to be superimposed on to the real world view.



HMD devices are portable and compact compared to the huge LED screens. This fact is helping HMD devices gain popularity across the globe. HMD devices are new, upcoming technology having a wide range of applications in various industries. When uploaded with an appropriate training module, these devices become capable of effectively training a user. An HMD device guides a user to work/repair/troubleshoot a project by viewing the design and working of a complex machine. These devices have applications in many fields such as in engineering, science, medicine, gaming videos, sports, and aviation which are boosting the HMD market.



Browse Reports : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/head-mounted-displays.html



The high cost of production involved in the development of HMD products acts as the major inhibitor to the market. The technology is still in the research phase hence the huge investment acts as a restraining factor pulling back many manufacturers from entering the market. HMD devices are not yet popular or known to a vast majority of the global population, which acts as a barrier to the market.



Owing to various advantages of HMD products, the market is expected to excel efficiently in the near future. HMD products require fewer raw materials for their production and are useful in training people by loading simulation programs into the device.



The high costs involved in simulation programs can thus be curtailed by the utilization of HMD products. Government agencies like defense forces are in talks to integrate such an efficient mechanism in their training modules. This would in turn prove to be a vital opportunity to the HMD market. Some government agencies have already begun using these devices.



Some of the market players include Recon Instruments, Sensics, LASTER Technologies, EMagin (EMAN), Epson iTheater VisionTech., Kopin Corporation, MyVu (formerly MicroOptical), Atari, Nintendo (created the Virtual Boy video game platform), Novero, NVIS, Canon, Motorola , Oculus (in the form of their device the Oculus Rift), Arisawa, Olympus, Philips (SCUBA), Rockwell Collins Optronics (formerly Kaiser Electro-Optics), Cybermind, SEGA, SiliconMicroDisplay, Sony, Carl Zeiss, Takara, and TDVision. Other key players that provide/manufacture HMD with transparent glasses are, Laster Technologies, Google Glass, Vuzix, Microvision, Lumus (See-through HMD / Augmented Reality Display), Optinvent, and SBG Labs.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Upcoming Market Research Reports : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.php?type=U



Reasons for Buying this Report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



Transparency Market Research Blog :

http://tmrmarketresearch.blogspot.com/

http://tmrmarketresearch.wordpress.com/