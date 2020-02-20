GlDown & Feather Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 3.39 Reaching US$ 10398.63 Mn by 2026

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Feather is an epidermal growth on birds for the outer layer of the bird's skin which helps them to fly and repel water. Down is a part of the feather which is soft and light and lies beneath the feather which provides warmth and insulation. Feather and down can be used to make jackets, sleeping bags, pillows and beddings as it provides extreme warmth, softness and comfort without any excess weight. Moreover, using down and feather is environmentally friendly than using oil based synthetic material.



The global down and feather market is estimated at US$ 8234.82 mn. It is expected that the market will grow at a CAGR of 3.39 reaching US$ 10398.63 mn by the end of 2026.



Research Methodology



Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global down and feather market. The report includes in depth evaluation of the global down and feather market with primary as well as secondary research. The report covers market dynamics with recent trends and historical milestones expanding the market growth opportunities. The report includes market segments, types and application impacting the market growth in positive as well as negative way. The regional outlook and competitive analysis in the report will give the readers about the different aspects of market.



Feather Segment to Propel the Global Down and Feather Market Due to Higher Volume



Feather and down both have equal qualities in terms of softness, warmth and comfort. Feather being linger and bigger take up less space than down in applications such as comforters, pillows or quilts. The amount of feather required to fill up a pillow or quilts is less than down feathers. Due to these reasons the feather segment form the market expected to lead during the forecast period.



Feather Filled Comforters to Augment the Market due to its Long Lasting Capabilities



Down and feather can be used for different types of applications such as pillows, apparel and comforters. Comforters have the highest share in the feather and down market as they have better probability to provide warmth and comfort during harsh cold weathers. The availability of comforters in different sizes or thickness makes them usable for all types of weather. Since, comforters are filled with feathers it makes them easier to carry around as they light in weight. Moreover, feather based comforters last longer than synthetic based comforters which often wear out after few years. It is expected that the feather filled comforters will increase the market growth during the forecast period.



China to Dominate the Global Down and Feather Market due to Increase in Population



China has accounted to have the largest share in down and pillow market as the region prefer to use natural fillings in comforter, pillows and beddings. Availability of the down and feather products at a lower cost is also expected to increase the market. It is expected that due to the growing population, China will dominate the feather and down market. Other regions to drive the market also include European Union and United States.



Global Down and Feather Market Competitive Analysis



Key players of down and feather market are focusing on product innovation and business expansion. One of the key players leading the market is Prauden. In 2019, Prauden innovated the down market by manufacturing recycled down and feather products.



Other key players to drive the market also include Liuqiao Group, Kwong Lung Enterprise, Chun Li International, Anhui Honren, Donglong Home Textiles, Zhejiang Samsung Down, Quigdao Shangyu, Guigang Changfa, Animex, Feather Indusries, FBZ Investment KFT, and Naturtex Ltd.



