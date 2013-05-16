Glee Star Lauren Potter Stars in "Be the One" PSA Music Video

Wilmington, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- “Be the One” was produced, written and recorded by Paradigm Productions, Ltd. Amy Wright, president of Paradigm Productions, and her husband, Ben, are the proud parents of four children; their two youngest have Down syndrome. The Wrights are on a mission to promote the acceptance and inclusion of people living with intellectual disabilities and they are using music to raise awareness. “Be the One”, a music video starring GLEE’s, Lauren Potter, was created for Best Buddies International. Last year Paradigm Productions produced “It Starts With A Voice”, a music video for the Special Olympics’ “Spread the Word to End the Word” campaign. The Wright family has performed at events all over the country while at the same time raising awareness and money for the Special Olympics and Best Buddies. The Wrights are both Broadway veterans and reside in Wilmington, NC, with their family.



“Be the One” tells the story of a high school girl with Down syndrome (played by Lauren Potter) who feels alone and longs for friendship. When approached by a peer in the cafeteria who stops to ask her name, both girls’ lives change for the better. The chain reaction that occurs as a result of this intentional act of kindness, leads to more peers accepting and including the girl with Down syndrome and eventually choosing to crown her “prom queen”. “Be the One” was created as a call to action for people everywhere to embrace each other’s differences and experience the meaningful relationships that occur when a life is lived this way. See below for a direct link to “Be the One” here:http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPlyMkWulx8



Lauren Potter is a Screen Actors Guild Award nominee for playing the role of spunky Becky Jackson on the hit FOX television series GLEE. She was also honored with the SAG/AFTRA Harold Russell Award at the 2012 Media Access Awards. In addition to her work on GLEE, Lauren is an international advocate for Down syndrome and intellectual disability communities. She was recently appointed to President Obama’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities. She is on the board of Best Buddies International and has participated in the Ablilitypath.org campaign against bullying, which included a PSA. She has worked with Special Olympics on their “End the Word” campaign and is lending her support to numerous organizations, including the Wylie Center, the Arc, the National Association for Down Syndrome (both in the U.S. and Canada), the National Down Syndrome Congress, and the AAPD among others. She feels honored to have received awards for her work promoting inclusion and diversity from the Arc, The Down Syndrome Association of Los Angeles and the Full Life Festival, as well as accolades from local and California State politicians.



About Paradigm Productions

