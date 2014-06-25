Glen Eira Physiotherapy Announces Physiolates for Pregnancy

Glen Eira, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2014 -- Jodi Hendler, principal physiotherapist at Glen Eira Physiotherapy , has a full range of services to help patients with physiotherapy needs ranging from jaw pain to orthotics. The head to toe approach to mobility has made the clinic a primary wellness destination for more than 15 years.



“We treat sports and spinal injuries, painful TMJ pain and offer clinical Pilates to help patients remain mobile and get them back to their normal activities as quickly as possible,” said Hendler.



The clinic utilizes a multi-disciplinary approach to treatment that maximizes results for patients. Multiple therapies are available that can be employed as stand-alone solutions or in combination with other therapies, depending upon the unique needs of the patient. Customized treatment plans accommodate the individual and their requirements.



Physiotherapy is an essential part of the recovery and rehabilitation process following surgical interventions and sports-related injuries. Manual manipulation is offered to maintain flexibility, ease pain. It’s especially beneficial for patients that are unable to move on their own and is an effective means of reminding the body how to move correctly after an injury.



The practice maintains a fully equipped studio for Physiolates sessions, a method that combines physical therapy with clinical Pilates. It’s a specialized form of exercise that shouldn’t be confused with Pilates for fitness. Clinical Pilates is a therapeutic technique that builds strength in the core and pelvic floor for stability, balance and injury prevention.



Clinical Pilates is available for men and women of all ages with osteoarthritis to aid in pain management, prevent potential injuries, maximize bone density and maintain a range of movement. Physiolates sessions are offered for pregnant women and post-delivery to needs specific to expectant mothers and those who are breast feeding.



For patients who clench or engage in nocturnal teeth grinding, the result is often pain in the jaw joint, headaches and popping noises when chewing. The practice offers dry needling to release stress in the joint and soft tissues, alleviate pain and ensure nerve health.



Massage therapy is used to treat pain, dysfunction and mobility issues throughout the body. It works with the body’s nervous system and mechanisms for healing, and is an effective means of enhancing sports performance. Reflexology and cupping techniques treat soft tissue injuries and eliminate toxins within the body.



The clinic offers custom orthotics to alleviate pain and correct misalignments in the feet and knees. An orthotic is a discreet device that treats a multitude of problems that can cause pain in the feet, extremities and lower back.



The head to toe approach to physiotherapy at the practice provides patients with a one stop resource. The clinic addresses the needs of patients with injuries, chronic disease and mobility issues, allowing them to live a healthy, active lifestyle.



The practice can be reached by phone at (03) 9571 2111



