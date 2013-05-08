Glen Farber of Mapp Caster Proud Magline Dealer

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Glen Farber owner of Mapp Caster and Supply, Inc. commented, “Magline was already working with Mapp Caster when I bought the company. I had developed a relationship with Magline for 26 years ago. I have excellent product to sell that I can depend on. I believe in the company and the management. Magline offers the best of hand truck products. Magline has redesigned their processes and kept their key distributors in the information loop. I appreciate their transparency.”



Mapp Caster and Truck began in 1933 specializing in office chair repair in Houston, Texas. The business grew with additional material handling functions over the years. Today, Mapp Caster & Supply, Inc. specializes in casters of all shapes, sizes, and functions. A large inventory commitment and knowledgeable sales staff assist customers with the correct products for a variety of applications.



Magline has provided Mapp Caster with high quality commercial grade material handling equipment. Mapp Caster has found that many other companies have “off shored” much of their product line or gone to cheaper materials to compete in the market segment. Magline continues to innovate with new materials and designs while continuing to manufacture almost all their base product line in the United States. Magline is unique in that they build new designs that are tested with market place partners before they are released for general distribution. The result of that process is new, quality products distributed with purpose of design.



Andrea Horner, Marketing Manager for Magline, noted, “Mapp Caster is a dedicated dealer who continues to be an important link in providing material handling service to customers in the Houston and San Antonio markets. Magline is very appreciative of Glen’s commitment to carrying the entire range of Magliner products to support the growing needs of his customer base. His knowledge of the product and service capabilities makes him an invaluable asset to distribution customers within his market.”



Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



