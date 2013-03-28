Glendale Arizona Author and Real Estate Broker Pens Top 10 Reasons Why All Real Estate Business Should Be on Pinterest

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Local author, Mark Buonincontro, released "Top 10 Reasons Why Your Real Estate Business Should be on Pinterest", a complete step-by-step guide on how to use Pinterest in your Real Estate Business.



Pinterest is the fastest growing social media network today, plus Pinterest user growth has increased faster than Face book and Twitter at the same point in their history. Pinterest is the most unique social media network to date with is visual based platform.



"I decide to write this step-by-step guide because having a visual based social network was perfect for the real estate business. A picture is worth a thousand words, and the visual aspect of Pinterest is the best social media tool I have found thus far for the real estate industry" Buonincontro said. He added, "Pinterest has everything; it's interesting, unique, fun and it's becoming a powerhouse for online marketing. It allows you to create a base of followers or fans that you can market to it an easy way."



Buonincontro wants to encourage agents to used social media as a tool in their real estate business. "Today's real estate industry has changed, it's a combination of old fashioned real estate with a touch of cutting edge technology," Buonincontro said.



To receive a FREE copy of the book "Top 10 Reasons Why Your Real Estate Business Should be on Pinterest" visit http://www.Amazon.com before March 30th 2013.



Contact Mark Buonincontro via email at info@advancedmarketingtrends.com



About the author: Mark Buonincontro, in his own words:

My name is Mark Buonincontro and I have been involved in the real estate business for my entire life from growing up in a real estate household where my mother was a successful agent to starting my own brokerage in 2010.



I became a full time agent in 2000 and for the past 12 years I have experienced the up and downs of our real estate market. I have gone from making more money than I ever thought imaginable to almost losing everything. I have ridden this roller coaster ride called real estate for more than 12 years. There’s never a boring moment when you’re involved in the real estate business. I truly love this business. My passion has always been to find the best ways to market my business as well as to help other agents find their personal niche within the business.



I started Advanced Marketing Trends as a way to help other agents with their daily struggles, as they try to find systems and a direction to market their business. We have a common goal which is to succeed in this fiercely competitive world of real estate. When I started 12 years ago I was lost with no direction on how to market or generate business. However, over time I have developed marketing systems that create a road map for generating business. These systems have generate millions of dollars of sales over the last 12 years. These are the same materials and systems that my own agents use in my brokerage. Rather than visiting many different sites to find the best systems, my thought was to provide one source for all your real estate marketing needs. While each system can be expensive, I have made advanced marketing trends affordable to all.



My goal is to share all of my knowledge and experience in order to help other agents succeed. My marketing philosophy started with 5 core values and it has evolved from there. With integrity, persistence, personal branding, education and a great attitude you can succeed in any market.