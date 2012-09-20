Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 provides data on the Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
Scope
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Brief Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to buy
- Evaluate Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd..
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
Keywords
Current R&D Portfolio of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key Therapeutics; Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - News; Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Latest Updates; Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Pipeline; Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Discontinued/Dormant Projects
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