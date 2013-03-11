Poet Plans on Next Anthology to Be Released in July 2013

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Glenn McCrary is a self-described ‘pretty swell fellow’ and is currently a major in Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. He is also a poet.



“I have been writing and composing poetry for some time. I currently have several editions of my work online and available for purchase,” McCrary said.



McCrary currently has several volumes of his poetry available at http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/PoetSexGod. Centered around such universal themes as rebirth, romance, and nostalgia, ON is the cathartic release of events of 2012.



“2012 was an incredible year for me and there was, just, something that was driving me to compose. The result was this latest collection. While I have been writing poetry for some time, there was never a drive or desire to publish like this,” McCrary said.



In addition to his self-published poetry, McCrary is the poet in house for the magazine WINJFIX and has several other books of poetry in process as well. Each of his works of poetry is self-published.



“It is a sincere hope that my poetry speaks to you,” McCrary said.



McCrary is currently available on various social media sites. To learn more about him and his poetry, visit the following:



Blog: http://glennmccrarypublications.blogspot.com/

Fan page: https://www.facebook.com/GlennMccraryPublications?ref=hl

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GlennMcCrary9K

Author Spotlight: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/PoetSexGod