"Glenwood Smiles Is Now Accepting Two New Types of Insurance"

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- Your favorite Glenwood dental office is excited to announce that they are now accepting two new types of dental insurance.



Glenwood Smiles, a leading family dental office in Raleigh, North Carolina, is now partnering with the Cigna Dental Network Savings program and the Dental Delta Preferred program.



“We’re excited to announce that we’re partnering up with two new insurance providers,” says Dr. Rebecca Schmorr, the owner and lead Dentist of Glenwood Smiles. “The opportunity to work with these two companies, gives us the ability to reach out to customers that we have never had the ability to reach before.”



By partnering with Cigna and Delta Dental, Glenwood Smiles will continue to have the ability to help customers, while at the same time potentially lowering costs for future visits.



“As a dental hygienist, I know that your average dental visit isn’t cheap, but by partnering with Cigna and Delta, we are able to offer our services to people who would not have otherwise visited us. I believe that this agreement with Cigna and Delta will not just help us but our customers as well.”



About Glenwood Smiles

Glenwood Smiles is a full service family dentist office located on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, NC. Their Raleigh dentists’ specialize in teeth whitening, sedation dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and general family dentistry in the Raleigh area. For more information about them visit http://www.glenwoodsmiles.com/.