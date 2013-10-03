Glenwood (Utah) Breaking News: "G3 Development" Top Chairman, Adam Paul Green, Announces Pleasant Grove and Salt Lake City Winner of Week 38 Social Media Hard Work MLM Award: Jeremy Reynolds (Xocai)

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Google ranks websites based on the relevance, freshness, and content structure. G3 creates powerful custom content for the client that search engines LOVE based on important keywords about their business type and location. Then, G3 will merge that content with specific details the client's have given them about The client themselves! The result...? A powerful web presence that helps propel the client to the top of search results!



G3 Development Writes "Powerful Custom Content" Specific to THE CLIENT!

G3 localize's their content

G3 includes relevant keywords and optimized links

G3 Publishes the Clients Content at the Right Frequency!

Appeals to search engines like Google

Search engines index the clients information SOONER

G3 Creates and Manages the Tools For the Cleint!

G3 provides the blog

G3 provides the hosting



As the cleints new blog site begins to fill with content, and they establish a web presence, search engines begin to notice, index, and list them in their results. This is often referred to as "Organic SEO". The more custom content they have, the higher the site climbs in search results. If they're new to blogging and web marketing, G3 understands. For the most part, they'll take care of things for the client. However if they would like to get involved, G3 created an easy-to-follow instructions and a cool video library to help them become more familiar with their new blog site. G3 Development provides access to these resources once the client has established an account.



To read more and connect with this Week’s Winners: (email) adam@adampaulgreen.com



About Us

G3 Development is set out to proactively serve the business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity



http://www.g3-development.co/

1-877-229-9183