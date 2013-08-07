Glick Woodworks Announces Twenty Miles of Free Delivery

Mount Joy, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- The sheds Lancaster PA homeowners need are often hard to move from one place to another, as the size and weight of the shed is more than most homeowners have the ability to deal with. When purchasing storage sheds Lancaster PA homeowners need to have the shed delivered, but that can greatly increase the cost of the shed.



Glick Woodworks is pleased to announce their plan to reduce the cost of delivery by offering the first twenty miles for free.



Well built sheds Lancaster PA homeowners want are more affordable than ever before, and the level of customization means that customers can get the products that they want very easily. For years, Glick Woodworks has been the leading company for the storage sheds Lancaster PA homes use, and their products are made of the highest quality materials. The sheds from Glick Woodworks can be customized to whatever the customer wants, and they have some of the lowest prices in the area.



What really sets Glick Woodworks apart from the competition is the way that they help their customers once the sale has been made. Where some companies that sell the sheds Lancaster PA homeowners use stop their service once the transaction is complete, Glick Woodworks continues to provide the best service until well after delivery. They will bring the shed to the home, and if the home needs to be prepared for shed delivery they can help with that as well. Glick Woodworks can install stone pads that will give a foundation to the storage sheds Lancaster PA homeowners purchase, so the shed is protected from damage on the ground.



With their exceptional service and free delivery for up to twenty miles, Glick Woodworks makes the process of buying a shed easier than ever. Customers can rest assured that they are getting a partner in their shed needs with the assistance that Glick Woodworks gives to their customers.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.glicksheds.com or call (717) 653-6523.