Gabriel Glide Offers Adjustable Furniture Glides Through Online Catalog

Stony Point, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- A respected manufacturer of top-quality furniture accessories, Gabriel Glide is pleased to offer several dozen varieties of adjustable glides to its customers. Adjustable glides are used on tables and chairs to prevent unnecessary furniture motion and rocking, which can cause dangerous accidents or damage to floors. Gabriel Glide maintains a broad selection of adjustable glides to meet a range of requirements. Types of adjustable glides available include swivel and non-swivel varieties in many different diameters, lengths, and finishes.



In addition to its selection of adjustable glides, Gabriel Glides makes other kinds of furniture accessories, including knobs, caster sockets, finials, rollers, and inserts.

All of Gabriel Glide’s furniture accessories are manufactured in the U.S. with American workers, materials, and facilities. The company deals only with commercial customers, and a $100 minimum order is required.



To view Gabriel Glide’s online catalog, please visit the company’s website at http://www.4gabriel.com. The company can also be reached by phone at 1-800-342-2743 (toll-free) or 1-845-942-0100; their fax number is 1-845-942-0159. Prospective customers who cannot find a suitable item in Gabriel Glide’s inventory are invited to send a sketch detailing what they need. Free quotes are also provided.



About Gabriel Glide

Drawing on its nearly fifty years of experience in the furniture industry, Gabriel Glide manufactures top-notch furniture accessories such as rollers, chair glides, sockets, and knobs. The company, which maintains facilities in New York and North Carolina, is dedicated to made-in-America manufacturing.