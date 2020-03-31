"Glitterheart," a Debut EP by Maxi, Now on Kickstarter!

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- A New York artist, Max "Maxi" Sheldon has announced the release of his debut EP, Glitterheart. An original work set to make people dance, each song will help listeners connect with an assortment of human emotions. With messages of comfort, love, and perseverance, find a way to love yourself through the good, the bad, and the ugly as it is portrayed in each song on this new EP.



A deeply emotional work, Glitterheart promises to make people feel what makes us human, bringing us together to dance, cry, love, and laugh. Bringing us back to life with these emotions that we all share, Glitterheart portrays Maxi's unique artistic talent and vision and features collaborations with other local musicians.



"A Glitterheart, or a heart that catches light and dark, is resilient in vulnerability and truth. When faced with the light of others it does not self-destruct or cower, but rather reflects the light of others into the world to make us stronger, brighter, and more powerful," remarked Maxi. "Each song on the EP has been written and performed with that message in mind."



Funding from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support Glitterheart and associated production costs. The EP is expected to be released in July 2020, and the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/maxsheldon/glitterheart



Supporters around the world can support Glitterheart by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $25 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including an early listening link and social media shoutout. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Max "Maxi" Sheldon

Max "Maxi" Sheldon is a New York-based artist who grew up in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles, California. The youngest of four boys, he has always seen himself singing and using music to communicate, process, rejoice, mourn, and express emotions. His first EP, Glitterheart, will be released worldwide in July 2020.



