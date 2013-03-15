Gloabl and US Back to School Shopping January 2013: MarketResearchReports.biz

New Market Research Report Added In MarketResearchReports.Biz Reports Database Gloabl and US Back to School Shopping January 2013
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Dramatic changes in the technology landscape and the prevalence of technology in the classroom have altered the way BTS shoppers research and make purchases, and has also impacted what shoppers consider to be essential school supplies. As tablet computers and similar devices take a more prominent role in delivering education, retailers of traditional school supplies may feel a decrease in the demand for ‘old-school’ supplies such as notebooks and pens. Also, despite the stabilizing economy, marketers must address consumers’ lingering money-saving behaviors such as expecting price promotions and discounts.
To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/back-to-school-shopping-us-january-2013
SCOPE AND THEMES
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources
Consumer survey data
Advertising creative
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Terms
For All Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Retailers can be encouraged by optimistic BTS anticipated spending
Total 2012 BTS anticipated spending at a record high
Figure 1: Anticipated spending on back-to-school shopping and change in total vs. per household anticipated
spend, July 2008-12
Apparel and accessories top 2012 anticipated spending
Figure 2: Consumer anticipated spending on back-to-school shopping, by segment, July 2012
BTS shoppers
Parents of school-age children span multiple generations
Figure 3: Children school enrollment by school type, by generation, October 2012
School-age children are a multicultural and diversified group
Figure 4: U.S. population and share of children aged 6-17, by race/Hispanic origin, 2013
Market drivers
Boost in anticipated BTS spending correlate with consumer confidence
Figure 5: University of Michigan’s index of consumer sentiment, July-Sept 2008-12
School uniforms are trending up and becoming affordable
To Read The Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164327
Figure 6: Percentage of public schools in the U.S. requiring uniforms and enforcing a dress code, selected
school years 1999-2000 through 2009-10
A rise in distance learning enrollments in secondary education
Figure 7: Public high school student enrollments in distance learning, selected school years 2002-03 through
2009-10
Competitive context
Online retail channel is consistently making strong inroads in the retail space
Digital technology penetration into K-12
Retail channels
Figure 8: Anticipated retail channels for purchasing back-to-school items, July 2012
Leading companies
Consumer behaviors
Spending by category increased from 2011
Figure 9: Change in back-to-school spending, by category, October 2012
Meeting children’s school needs viewed as essential
Figure 10: Attitudes and behaviors toward spending and saving on back-to-school items, October 2012
Buying BTS items from sales racks and using coupons are common
Figure 11: Money-saving tactics used for back-to-school shopping in Fall 2012, October 2012
What we think
Latest Reports:
Beauty Retailers - Italy - January 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164328
Breakfast Restaurant Trends - US - January 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164329