Gloabl and US Breakfast Restaurant Trends January 2013: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- There exists great potential for restaurants to ramp up sales during the weekday morning daypart, by understanding consumer needs and adapting their offerings. This means everything from menuing a good selection of both food and drink items to increasing service speeds and efficiencies and creating healthful and portable meal options. Additionally, consumers must feel as though they are getting a good value, whether that means a lot of food for a lower price, smaller portions at lower prices, or higher-quality food with more gourmet flavors..



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/breakfast-restaurant-trends-us-january-2013

COPE AND THEMES

What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Mintel Menu Insights

Consumer survey data

Advertising creative

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



For All Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The market

Figure 1: U.S. sales and fan chart forecast of the restaurant breakfast market, at current prices, 2007-17

Market drivers

Competitive context

Menu analysis

Figure 2: Top 10 breakfast menu items at limited service restaurants, by incidence, Q3 2009-12

Figure 3: Top 10 preparation methods for breakfast items at limited service restaurants, by incidence, Q3

2009-12

Consumer data

Figure 4: Usage deterrents for weekday restaurant breakfast, October 2012

Consumer attitudes

Figure 5: Consumer attitudes toward weekday breakfast, October 2012

What we think



To Read The Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164329



ISSUES IN THE MARKET

What can restaurants do to increase sales?

How can restaurants attract a weekday breakfast crowd?

How can consumers’ on-the-go behavior be accommodated?

How can restaurants address health needs for weekday breakfast?



Latest Reports:



Dining Out: A 2013 Look Ahead - US - January 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164330



Food Storage - US - January 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164337