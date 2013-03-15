Gloabl and US Family Entertainment January 2013: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- While spending recreational time with family is important to parents, the cost of entertainment activities continues to be a concern. Marketers have incentive to consider other ways to make budget-friendly home entertainment more appealing to families, as well as introduce activities that are educational as well as fun. Younger dads should also be given a more pronounced role in this sector, as they are the most inclined to invest more time and money in family entertainment activities.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/family-entertainment-us-january-2013



SCOPE AND THEMES

What you need to know

Definitions

Data sources

Entertainment spend data

Consumer survey data

Advertising creative

Abbreviations

Terms



For All Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Entertainment spending

Parents spending more on entertainment activities

Figure 1: U.S. households’* average annual expenditures in select entertainment categories, by presence of children in household, 2010-11

Recreational lessons account for the largest share of spending on fees, admissions

Figure 2: U.S. households’* average annual expenditures on fees and admissions, by presence of children in household, 2010-11

Factors driving entertainment spending

Larger households with more income positioned to spend more on entertainment

Figure 3: U.S. households’* average annual income and entertainment spending, by number of people in household, 2011

However, wariness about the economy encourages spending less

Figure 4: Likelihood of finding it difficult if paychecks were delayed a week, 2006-12



To Read The Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164318



Figure 5: Incidence of having $500 or less in savings or any specific savings strategy, September 2012

The consumer

Parents decreasing entertainment spending, but young inclined to spend more

Figure 6: Change in spending on family entertainment compared to last year, Millennials vs. non-Millennials, October 2012

Younger dads inclined to spend more money in this sector each month

Figure 7: Money spent on family entertainment in a typical month, by gender and age of parent, October 2012

Younger dads also tend to spend more time on entertainment events

Figure 8: More time spent on family activities away from and at home in the past 12 months, by gender and age of parent, October 2012

Budget and kids’ time the biggest barriers to family entertainment activities

Figure 9: Top two factors that prevent more frequent participation in family entertainment activities, October 2012

Families enjoying their time together, but may need to do so at home

Figure 10: Top three attitudes toward family entertainment activities, October 2012

Moms and dads consulting different sources for entertainment information

Figure 11: Sources relied on for information about family entertainment events, by gender, October 2012

What we think



Latest Reports:

Baby Boomers' Leisure Trends - US - January 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164326



Back-to-School Shopping - US - January 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164327