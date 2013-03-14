Gloabl and US Mobile Phones January 2013: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Four OS compete in the smartphone segment, but only three OS typically survive in hardware markets, given that each must be supported by independent software vendors (ISV), and ISVs are attracted to OS by a large audience for potential sales. This gives the most popular OS the advantage, regardless of the quality of the OS itself.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/mobile-phones-us-january-2013



SCOPE AND THEMES

What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data

Consumer survey data

Advertising creative

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



For All Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The market

The end of adoption

Figure 1: Fan chart forecast of mobile phone sales, 2007-17

Smartphones drive market sales

Feature phones becoming niche market

Figure 2: U.S. market share: smartphones vs. feature phones, at current prices, 2013

Rising tide for smartphones swells only three ships

Figure 3: Brand of cell phone owned, July 2007-March 2012

Android top smartphone OS, iOS most desired

Figure 4: Current mobile phone OS and most desired OS, September 2012

Figure 5: Interest in new Windows and BlackBerry OS, September 2012

The consumer

Cell phones reaching universal ownership

Penetration growth among kids and teens, stalled

Voice, text, and photos top features

Figure 6: Select functions used on phone in past 30 days, by age, August 2011-March 2012

Increased number of high-income households to keep high-end units afloat

Figure 7: Spend on last cell phone purchase, by household income, August 2011-March 2012

To Read The Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164315

35-44s sweet spot for new OS

Figure 8: Interest in new cell phone OS and uncertainty about desired OS, September 2012

Feature phone owners yet to be swayed about top OS

Most Android and iPhone owners loyal to OS

Blacks and Hispanics favor Android . . . for now

Hispanics highest spenders

Photos and video central to Hispanic usage

What we think

Latest Reports:

Nail Color and Care - US - January 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164316

Family Entertainment - US - January 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164318