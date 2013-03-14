Gloabl and US Mobile Phones January 2013: MarketResearchReports.biz

New Market Research Report Added In MarketResearchReports.Biz Reports Database Mobile Phones US January 2013
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Four OS compete in the smartphone segment, but only three OS typically survive in hardware markets, given that each must be supported by independent software vendors (ISV), and ISVs are attracted to OS by a large audience for potential sales. This gives the most popular OS the advantage, regardless of the quality of the OS itself.
Smartphones drive market sales
Feature phones becoming niche market
Figure 2: U.S. market share: smartphones vs. feature phones, at current prices, 2013
Rising tide for smartphones swells only three ships
Figure 3: Brand of cell phone owned, July 2007-March 2012
Android top smartphone OS, iOS most desired
Figure 4: Current mobile phone OS and most desired OS, September 2012
Figure 5: Interest in new Windows and BlackBerry OS, September 2012
The consumer
Cell phones reaching universal ownership
Penetration growth among kids and teens, stalled
Voice, text, and photos top features
Figure 6: Select functions used on phone in past 30 days, by age, August 2011-March 2012
Increased number of high-income households to keep high-end units afloat
Figure 7: Spend on last cell phone purchase, by household income, August 2011-March 2012
35-44s sweet spot for new OS
Figure 8: Interest in new cell phone OS and uncertainty about desired OS, September 2012
Feature phone owners yet to be swayed about top OS
Most Android and iPhone owners loyal to OS
Blacks and Hispanics favor Android . . . for now
Hispanics highest spenders
Photos and video central to Hispanic usage
What we think
