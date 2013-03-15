Gloabl and US Nail Color and Care January 2013: MarketResearchReports.biz

New Market Research Report Added In MarketResearchReports.Biz Reports Database Global and US Nail Color and Care January 2013
The nail color and care category has experienced strong growth since 2007, with growth forecast through 2017. However, the industry will face challenges as the category becomes more competitive and saturated. New products are critical to category growth, but reaching out to growing segments like multiculturals and older women will be essential in maintaining the momentum currently being enjoyed by the category.
SCOPE AND THEMES
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources
Sales data
Consumer survey data
Advertising creative
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Terms
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
The market
Figure 1: Total U.S. sales and fan chart forecast of nail color and care, at current prices, 2007-17
Market factors
Weak economy benefited the nail color and care category
Figure 2: Disposable personal income, 2007–September 2012
Teens, young women drive category growth
Figure 3: Female population, by age, 2013 and 2018
Households with children declining, though use more nail care products
Figure 4: Households, by presence of children, 2001-11
Segment performance
Figure 5: Sales of nail color and care products, segmented by type, 2010 and 2012
The consumer
Majority of women use nail tools, though nail polish most used among young women
Figure 6: Top five nail products used, by total respondents and 18-24 year olds, October 2012
Nail care users rely on friends and family for product information
Figure 7: Top five sources of nail product information, October 2012
Quick dry polish broadly appealing, though young women interested in newer forms
Figure 8: Interest in nail products—any interest, total respondents and 18-24 year olds, October 2012
Women view painting their nails as an affordable way to treat themselves
Figure 9: Top five attitudes toward nail care, October 2012
Seasonality impacts nail polishing frequency
Figure 10: Top five nail care behaviors, October 2012
What we think
