Gloabl and US Nail Color and Care January 2013: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- The nail color and care category has experienced strong growth since 2007, with growth forecast through 2017. However, the industry will face challenges as the category becomes more competitive and saturated. New products are critical to category growth, but reaching out to growing segments like multiculturals and older women will be essential in maintaining the momentum currently being enjoyed by the category.



Figure 1: Total U.S. sales and fan chart forecast of nail color and care, at current prices, 2007-17

Weak economy benefited the nail color and care category

Figure 2: Disposable personal income, 2007–September 2012

Teens, young women drive category growth

Figure 3: Female population, by age, 2013 and 2018

Households with children declining, though use more nail care products

Figure 4: Households, by presence of children, 2001-11

Figure 5: Sales of nail color and care products, segmented by type, 2010 and 2012

Majority of women use nail tools, though nail polish most used among young women

Figure 6: Top five nail products used, by total respondents and 18-24 year olds, October 2012

Nail care users rely on friends and family for product information

Figure 7: Top five sources of nail product information, October 2012

Quick dry polish broadly appealing, though young women interested in newer forms

Figure 8: Interest in nail products—any interest, total respondents and 18-24 year olds, October 2012

Women view painting their nails as an affordable way to treat themselves

Figure 9: Top five attitudes toward nail care, October 2012

Seasonality impacts nail polishing frequency

Figure 10: Top five nail care behaviors, October 2012

